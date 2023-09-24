This Affordable USB-C Docking Station Lets Your Tesla Recharge Four Smartphones
TL;DR: This USB-C docking station expands the central control interface of your Tesla Model 3 or Y so you can connect up to four devices for syncing or charging. Get yours here for just $31.99 — that's a 20% discount.
If you drive a Tesla, you're already familiar with its best features like Autopilot, sentry mode, and caraoke. But did you know you can unlock more with a gadget that houses up to four devices at once? That's what this USB-C docking station does. Charge and sync more devices than ever before for just $31.99 (reg. $39.99).
This USB-C docking station is designed to seamlessly fit the center console of the 2021-2023 Model 3 or Y. There's no assembly or modifications required, so it's simple to set up or remove as needed. Not only will it not affect the use of sliding covers and storage boxes, but its aesthetically pleasing appearance won't take away from the luxury interior of your ride.
Elevate your Tesla experience
Two USB cables connect with the USB-C ports in the Tesla's center console for providing power to the new interface. Once plugged in, you'll have Lightning and USB-C fast-charging cables ready to use, and USB-A and USB-C ports for adding even more devices. Connect your phone, tablet, game console, or PC so you can use your Tesla's large screen for streaming or gaming when you're at a charging station or on a camping trip — for when you're not driving, of course!
You can also take advantage of 27W fast-charging functions. The manufacturer claims that this docking station could charge your devices up to four times faster than car wireless charging. This could be ultra-convenient for day-to-day use, or for keeping your phone and laptop charged up on your next road trip.
Ready to expand your Tesla's features? Get this USB-C docking station that works with four devices at once, now only $31.99 (reg. $39.99).
