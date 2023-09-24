This Affordable USB-C Docking Station Lets Your Tesla Recharge Four Smartphones

TL;DR: This USB-C docking station expands the central control interface of your Tesla Model 3 or Y so you can connect up to four devices for syncing or charging. Get yours here for just $31.99 — that's a 20% discount.

If you drive a Tesla, you're already familiar with its best features like Autopilot, sentry mode, and caraoke. But did you know you can unlock more with a gadget that houses up to four devices at once? That's what this USB-C docking station does. Charge and sync more devices than ever before for just $31.99 (reg. $39.99).

This USB-C docking station is designed to seamlessly fit the center console of the 2021-2023 Model 3 or Y. There's no assembly or modifications required, so it's simple to set up or remove as needed. Not only will it not affect the use of sliding covers and storage boxes, but its aesthetically pleasing appearance won't take away from the luxury interior of your ride.