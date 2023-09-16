This DIY TV Frame Project Is Perfect For Any Nintendo Switch Fan

The Nintendo Switch revitalized the market share of the Japanese hardware and software giant, which had slumped thanks to its previous console, the Wii U, being a bit of a flop. The Switch being a unique hybrid between a portable system and, when docked, a home console, combined with Nintendo's strongest game lineup in a few generations, propelled it forward as an unexpectedly massive success, with over 129 consoles million sold to date.

The Switch's aesthetics, particularly in the default red and blue color combination, make a distinct, endearing impression, and have become incredibly recognizable. It's so distinct that it's become something of a trend on TikTok and other social media sites to build frames or cabinets for flatscreen TVs that make them look like giant Switches in portable mode. And as with any kind of DIY project that picks up steam these days, there are Etsy sellers who will do all of the work for you, as well. So what exactly are these people crafting with and how?