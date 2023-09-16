This DIY TV Frame Project Is Perfect For Any Nintendo Switch Fan
The Nintendo Switch revitalized the market share of the Japanese hardware and software giant, which had slumped thanks to its previous console, the Wii U, being a bit of a flop. The Switch being a unique hybrid between a portable system and, when docked, a home console, combined with Nintendo's strongest game lineup in a few generations, propelled it forward as an unexpectedly massive success, with over 129 consoles million sold to date.
The Switch's aesthetics, particularly in the default red and blue color combination, make a distinct, endearing impression, and have become incredibly recognizable. It's so distinct that it's become something of a trend on TikTok and other social media sites to build frames or cabinets for flatscreen TVs that make them look like giant Switches in portable mode. And as with any kind of DIY project that picks up steam these days, there are Etsy sellers who will do all of the work for you, as well. So what exactly are these people crafting with and how?
How are people making these?
The materials used to make the giant faux Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers vary by the crafter and what their end game is. Most, including the cabinets, of course, are made out of wood and are the kind of project that someone should likely avoid undertaking unless they're an experienced woodworker. That said, there are other ways beyond carpentry to try to get this done.
One example, posted on a woodworking subreddit in 2022 by a father who made it for his son, is clearly just a frame to be mounted around the TV. It doesn't look like it's supposed to be load-bearing or have any kind of storage component, so it could serve as a useful jumping-off point for making something outside of the realm of "furniture." Building a more simplistic TV frame out of cardboard is not at all unheard of either, and you can find at least one example of a large, unpainted, standalone cardboard Switch on Reddit. As long as you understand that it's a simply a lightweight decoration meant to adorn your TV instead of a stoage cabinet, then it's a viable alternative.