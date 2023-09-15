Why France Banned This iPhone Over Radiation Concerns

France put a halt on iPhone sales in the country earlier this week and deployed agents of the Agency of National Frequencies to ensure that Apple stores no longer sell the phone. It further warned that if Apple doesn't solve the problem, which pertains to higher-than-acceptable radiation levels, the company might be forced to recall all units sold in the country.

In its official statement, the French agency mentioned that the iPhone 12 sales were being temporarily due to high specific absorption rate (SAR) levels that far exceed the levels deemed safe by the EU. Technically, SAR is a measure of "the rate of radiofrequency energy absorbed by the body from the equipment."

Jean-Noël Barrot, the minister overseeing digital and telecom affairs, told Le Parisien that the company has 15 days to remedy the issue. The minister further warned that if Apple fails to comply, similar disciplinary action could be extended for the entirety of the European market.

In the wake of the incident, authorities in Belgium and Germany also announced that they were looking into the radiation concerns posed by the iPhone 12. According to Politico, the Netherlands also joined the list of countries that were looking into the health risks posed by the iPhone 12 due to SAR levels being higher than the legal limit.