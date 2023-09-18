How Scientists Solved The Sailing Stones Of Death Valley

From a casual glance, the heavy rocks that line Racetrack Playa shouldn't be capable of horizontal movement. It's completely level ground, after all — the rocks may initially fall from the surrounding cliff faces, but once they're on solid ground, they shouldn't be going anywhere, at least not without something to nudge them along. Turns out, though, something was nudging them along; it just wasn't something we could see with the naked eye.

In 2014, using a combination of time-lapse cameras and small sensors attached to the rocks themselves, researchers were able to not only get an actual view of their movement for the first time in history but also able to determine what was moving them: ice.

The thing about desert climates is that, while they are blisteringly hot during the day, at night, the flat elevation and lack of coverage cause the climate to flip to bitter cold. Very rarely, during winter, a small amount of rain manages to fall on Death Valley and, by extension, onto the rocks. This rain forms a very slight sheet of ice on the ground. When the sun rises, and the temperature cranks back up, the ice melts, turning the surrounding ground muddy. But a small raft of ice remains under the rocks for a little longer. At that point, all it takes is a light breeze, and the rocks start sliding.