The Annoying Amazon Fire TV Stick Feature You Might Want To Turn Off

The Amazon Fire TV Stick's user interface is easy to navigate, thanks in part to the minimalist remote. The remote features a circular navigation pad that can be used for scrolling inside apps and menus, selecting an option, and playing/pausing content. The Fire TV Stick's interface is organized into various tiles, with your most used apps highlighted prominently on the home screen, alongside featured content from Prime Video and other apps.

As with any smart TV, you probably spend a fair bit of time navigating the interface, looking through the catalog of various streaming apps before you find something you want to watch. While browsing, you might have noticed clicking sounds when using the remote. This sound is heard when you're scrolling between apps, in the settings menu, and even when you select something. If the sounds bother you, Amazon offers a way to turn them off in Fire TV Stick settings.