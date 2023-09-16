How To Turn Off Notifications On Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick brings a smart interface to your TV, and like any smart TV platform, its mainstay is app support. The Fire TV Stick supports pretty much every major streaming platform you can think of, from paid options like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Max to free streaming apps like Crackle, Popcornflix, Pluto, and Tubi. You can even install a VPN on your Fire TV Stick to view geo-locked content from streaming platforms or access apps that aren't available in your region.

Like on a smartphone, having several apps installed on your Fire TV Stick means that you're going to have to deal with notifications. Not only will you see ones straight from Amazon or Alexa on your Fire TV Stick, but third-party app developers can also send them. These notifications might appear in the form of a bell icon next to settings or pop up at the bottom of the screen, interrupting your TV-watching experience.

All notifications sent to your Fire TV Stick stay in the notification center unless you view or dismiss them, turn off app notifications, or until they're removed by the app developer. However, unlike on a smartphone, most notifications on your Fire TV Stick, barring app updates, aren't all that important. As a result, you can turn off notifications on your Fire TV Stick if you don't want to be disturbed.