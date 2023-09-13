Get More Out Of Your iPad With The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, At Under Half Price
Want to get more use out of your iPad? Get an Apple Magic Keyboard Folio to use a trackpad, keyboard, and shortcuts. Right here, you only have to pay $106.99 (reg. $249) for a like-new item.
The iPad is undoubtedly one of modern tech's strongest innovations. When paired with accessories, it becomes even more versatile and functional. Take, for example, the Magic Keyboard that makes your iPad feel more like a MacBook. The downside? Apple products usually have a high sticker price.
But if you shop around, you might score a deal like this: a like-new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for only $106.99, normally $249. This one is compatible with the 10th-Generation iPad.
The Magic Keyboard Folio has a two-piece design — the back section with an adjustable stand, and the detachable keyboard. Each part connects to your iPad with strong magnets, so they won't slide around or pop off when in use.
Massive savings on a genuine Apple product
While the keyboard folio won't turn your iPad into a full-fledged MacBook, it delivers some of the same features. Of course, you'll have a keyboard, constructed with keys that have a scissor mechanism for a comfortable typing experience.
You'll also find a 14-key function row for shortcuts, similar to a MacBook, in addition to a click-anywhere trackpad that works with the cursor in iPad OS for seamless navigation. Imagine how simple using Microsoft Office apps or browsing on the web would be with a keyboard, trackpad, shortcuts, and touchscreen all at your disposal.
You may be wondering why this Magic Keyboard Folio is $142 cheaper than purchasing it from Apple directly. That's because it's an open-box return item. These products are sometimes excess inventory from stores, or acted as a display. Regardless, they're fully cleaned and tested to be in brand-new condition, just at a much lower price.
Pair this $106.99 (reg. $249) Apple Magic Keyboard Folio with your 10th-Gen iPad for ultimate convenience and functionality.
