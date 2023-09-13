Get More Out Of Your iPad With The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, At Under Half Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Want to get more use out of your iPad? Get an Apple Magic Keyboard Folio to use a trackpad, keyboard, and shortcuts. Right here, you only have to pay $106.99 (reg. $249) for a like-new item.

The iPad is undoubtedly one of modern tech's strongest innovations. When paired with accessories, it becomes even more versatile and functional. Take, for example, the Magic Keyboard that makes your iPad feel more like a MacBook. The downside? Apple products usually have a high sticker price.

But if you shop around, you might score a deal like this: a like-new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for only $106.99, normally $249. This one is compatible with the 10th-Generation iPad.

The Magic Keyboard Folio has a two-piece design — the back section with an adjustable stand, and the detachable keyboard. Each part connects to your iPad with strong magnets, so they won't slide around or pop off when in use.