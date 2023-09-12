Spotify's New 'Daylist' Changes As You Move Through The Day

If you're not sure what you feel like listening to throughout the day, Spotify has a new feature called "Daylist" that could have you covered. The streaming music platform has launched a new customized, dynamic playlist for its users that will periodically update itself, providing "niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week."

The platform will use metadata and algorithms to predict what vibe you may be in the mood for based on your listening history at those particular times of the day or week. For example, if you like to start your morning with classical symphonies by Mozart and Beethoven, your daylist may give you an "1800s adagio morning" playlist. That daylist will update itself a few hours later and may give you something completely different, based on what you typically listen to in the early afternoon, like "happy dance Tuesday afternoon." If your music tastes typically change on the weekends, Spotify's Daylist will also reflect that.

The hyper-personalized custom playlist is similar to others Spotify has used in its Made for You section of its app, with the added element of incorporating when you like to listen to certain genres. Each Daylist will include a cutesy title like "pumpkin spice" or "thrillwave" as it updates throughout the day, with the background display also evolving from bright sunny yellows to sunset oranges and reds to dark twilight blues and blacks.