Spotify's New 'Daylist' Changes As You Move Through The Day
If you're not sure what you feel like listening to throughout the day, Spotify has a new feature called "Daylist" that could have you covered. The streaming music platform has launched a new customized, dynamic playlist for its users that will periodically update itself, providing "niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week."
The platform will use metadata and algorithms to predict what vibe you may be in the mood for based on your listening history at those particular times of the day or week. For example, if you like to start your morning with classical symphonies by Mozart and Beethoven, your daylist may give you an "1800s adagio morning" playlist. That daylist will update itself a few hours later and may give you something completely different, based on what you typically listen to in the early afternoon, like "happy dance Tuesday afternoon." If your music tastes typically change on the weekends, Spotify's Daylist will also reflect that.
The hyper-personalized custom playlist is similar to others Spotify has used in its Made for You section of its app, with the added element of incorporating when you like to listen to certain genres. Each Daylist will include a cutesy title like "pumpkin spice" or "thrillwave" as it updates throughout the day, with the background display also evolving from bright sunny yellows to sunset oranges and reds to dark twilight blues and blacks.
You can save a Daylist playlist, but you'll need to be quick
Spotify's new Daylist feature is currently available to Free and Premium users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It can be found at spotify.com/daylist or by typing "daylist" into Spotify's search bar on desktop and web. If you're using Spotify's mobile app, you'll find the Daylist in the Made For You tab on the search page, alongside other customized playlists like "On Repeat" and "Time Capsule." The playlist will give you its custom name and a brief description of why Spotify chose the particular microgenre for that time, as well as tell you how long the playlist is and when it will update next.
If you want to keep the exact playlist and listen to it later, you can save it by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting "Add to playlist," then "New playlist." That specific Daylist will then be saved to your Library. However, you can only save a specific Daylist while it's active. Once it updates to the next one later in the day, you won't be able to save it, and you may never get that specific playlist in that specific order ever again.
Spotify encourages you to share your Daylist with others
Spotify says its predictive algorithms will give you music "made for every version of you" that will help "you understand more about your taste in music — and express your unique audio identity." That's implying you'll want to express that "audio identity" to other people, which tracks with the popularity of other Spotify personalized playlists, like its annual, year-end "Spotify Wrapped," which has become a viral phenomenon each December. Spotify is clearly hoping you'll also want to share your various Daylist playlists in a similar fashion, so it's designed the feature to easily be shared with others in an attractive package. In fact, Daylist is the most shareable feature from Spotify yet.
By tapping the share icon at the top of the Daylist, you'll get many of the typical options you would with other Spotify playlists, like "Copy link," "Download," and several different apps to directly share it on, like Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Additionally, Daylist will give you three different sharecards to choose from that will share your Daylist is a clean-looking image: a custom screenshot of the daylist, a social media sticker that "captures the essence of your daylist," and a sharecard that can change and have up to four different backgrounds, depending on the time of day. With Spotify's new social media-friendly Daylist, don't be surprised if you start learning a lot more about what your mutuals' listening habits are throughout the day.