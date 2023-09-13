Does The 2024 Ford F-150 Have A Heated Steering Wheel?

A heated steering wheel can be a lifesaver during those cold months. In previous iterations of the F-150, a heated steering wheel was a luxury addon only available in the higher-tier variants, and in the case of the 2024 F-150, this remains true. According to initial documentation, the upcoming base F-150 does not feature a heating steering wheel. What's puzzling, however, is the heated steering wheel is not listed as an extra on the XLT or as a standard feature on the Lariat and Platinum. It also does not appear on the newly appointed top-of-the-line Platinum Plus variant.

A heated steering wheel not being listed in the initial documentation does not necessarily mean it won't be announced sometime down the line. However, Ford removed the feature from the electric 2023 F-150 Lightning to keep up with demand during its myriad production woes, and customers were awarded a $50 rebate to compensate. So, it's understandable that many are left wondering if the 2024 F-150 lineup will also have its heated steering wheel axed. Even if the feature does not end up on the 2024 lineup, there are still a lot of new design choices to love, especially on the high-end F-150 models.