Does The 2024 Ford F-150 Have A Heated Steering Wheel?
A heated steering wheel can be a lifesaver during those cold months. In previous iterations of the F-150, a heated steering wheel was a luxury addon only available in the higher-tier variants, and in the case of the 2024 F-150, this remains true. According to initial documentation, the upcoming base F-150 does not feature a heating steering wheel. What's puzzling, however, is the heated steering wheel is not listed as an extra on the XLT or as a standard feature on the Lariat and Platinum. It also does not appear on the newly appointed top-of-the-line Platinum Plus variant.
A heated steering wheel not being listed in the initial documentation does not necessarily mean it won't be announced sometime down the line. However, Ford removed the feature from the electric 2023 F-150 Lightning to keep up with demand during its myriad production woes, and customers were awarded a $50 rebate to compensate. So, it's understandable that many are left wondering if the 2024 F-150 lineup will also have its heated steering wheel axed. Even if the feature does not end up on the 2024 lineup, there are still a lot of new design choices to love, especially on the high-end F-150 models.
The new designs bring the heat
The biggest change with almost all versions of the F-150 is a new grille that boasts new colors and materials. Additionally, all non-base models from the Lariat to Platinum are now equipped with the iconic C-Clamp DRL signature lighting on the front of the vehicle. But that's where the similarities end, as there are noticeable design differences among the varying tiers of the vehicle. For example, The STX notably features a different grille that's dark and uniform, with wider space between the shapes. It also has Electric Lime accents that make it stand out.
The interior is where the real design changes are. The base Platinum model sports an interior with Platinum Blue accents and brushed aluminum. Alternatively, the Platinum Plus series features a unique Smoked Truffle Interior Theme with Bronzed Copper accents. The XLT and the Lariat, on the other hand, showcase new Medium Dark Smoked Truffle seats and a black interior. The interior of the dark leather King Ranch variant has also been tweaked. Now, it has a bi-metallic color scheme to go with the already established design. Its exterior was also upgraded to a two-color metal finish.
Although you may not get a heated steering wheel, at least the interior will be cozy. Especially if you opt into the moonroof and Max Recline Seats.