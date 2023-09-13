2025 Cadillac CT5 Gets Escalade's Most Striking Feature
On Wednesday morning, at the North American International Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac unveiled its 2025 CT5 sports sedan. Among other new features, it boasts a modified version of one of the most popular parts of its sister vehicle, the Esclade: A massive in-dash display, which measures 33 inches diagonally compared to the Escalade's 38.
"The CT5's new 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display is capable of a stunning 9K resolution and curves toward the driver in a single, continuous screen spanning the driver's viewing area," reads Cadillac's press release. "The system also incorporates a customizable user interface designed to offer a technology-forward and personalized experience." The large 9K display is the interface to the Google apps integrated into the dashboard, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play app store. OnStar is also available through the same interface, with three years of its remote access service being included with the purchase of the vehicle.
Cadillac touts renowned...driving spirit, comfort and technology
"CT5's importance in Cadillac's portfolio cannot be overstated," said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. "Globally, CT5 is having its best sales year, ever. The 2025 CT5 stays true to what customers love about this vehicle while bringing a revised look and the latest technology and safety features." Meanwhile, Alex MacDonald, CT5 chief engineer, added, "The new advanced technologies enhance the driver's personal connection in a sedan already renowned for its driving spirit, comfort, and technology."
As for the core driving features, Cadillac boasts that "Rear-wheel drive dynamics deliver uncompromising performance." Other aspects of note include the standard engine being a 2.0L Turbo with 237 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and dual exhaust tips, an upgrade to a 3.0L Twin-Turbo with 335 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, an upgrade to all-wheel drive to enhance traction and control in difficult environments, and what Cadillac calls "Driver Mode Selector." According to the press release, Driver Mode Selector "allows the driver to tailor the CT5's responses to different driving conditions, including steering response, engine sound, and brake feel."
The 2025 Cadillac will go into production in the spring. Pricing and availability dates have yet to be announced.