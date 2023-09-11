How Scientists Are Helping Astronauts To Get A Better Night's Sleep In Space

Going to space is hard on the human body for a number of reasons. The microgravity environment causes muscle and bone loss and leads to fluids pooling in the upper parts of the body. Being in space worsens eyesight, can alter the immune system, and can lead to nausea similar to motion sickness. Not to mention the threat of radiation, which can increase the likelihood of developing cancer and other diseases.

But there's another aspect of space that's tough for astronauts in terms of both their physical and mental health, and it's one you might not have considered: sleep. We know that sleep is vital for health here on Earth, and the same is true in space. But it's hard to get a good night's kip when you're in an environment like the International Space Station (ISS) where there are no real days or nights, and where you have to strap yourself down to your bed to prevent yourself from floating away.

Studies have shown that disrupted sleep is a very common problem among astronauts. In the history of humans living in low-Earth orbit, astronauts in older stations like Skylab in the 1970s had to get by on as little as six hours of sleep per night on average, with some operating on less than five hours on some nights. Now, even though NASA astronauts are scheduled to have eight to eight and a half hours of sleep per night on the ISS, in practice they often get much less sleep than that. Recently, a group of astronauts called Crew-7 launched on a six-month mission to stay on the ISS. As part of their work on the station, they'll be looking into sleep in space and how this could be improved.