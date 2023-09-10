How To Cancel Your Xfinity Account And Get A Refund

At the time of writing, Comcast offers a few different methods for its customers who want to fully cancel their service rather than just pause it or change the service address. For those who don't mind talking on the phone, you can request a call back from a Comcast support agent via the company's website. If you don't like talking on the phone, you can instead use the company's "chat with an agent" feature available on the Comcast website.

There's a cancellation form you can fill out instead if you're not in a rush (the company will call you to confirm the request), or you can simply pop over to your local Xfinity retail store to start the process in person. When you request the cancellation, you can also ask to get a refund for any balance that may have already been paid ahead, too. If you are granted a refund, Comcast says you'll be able to track its balance on its Xfinity Refunds website.

If you're looking to part ways due to a prolonged vacation or time spent abroad rather than out of frustration, you have a different option: you can simply pause the service over on Comcast's Seasonal website, which makes it easier to resume the service in the future when you return.