Is Apple TV Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

Apple TV+ started out with just a handful of titles on offer, but over the years, Apple has massively expanded its catalog of original TV shows and movies. Some of the most notable ones include "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," "Severance," "Foundation," and "Silo," to name a few. The Apple TV app also lets you buy and rent movies and subscribe to channels like Paramount+, Starz, Brit Box, AMC+, and more.

Like any online service, Apple TV has occasional outages. You might find that the app doesn't load properly or displays a "Content Unavailable" message. Sometimes, Apple TV might not load on some platforms but work fine on others. While outages are rare, when they do happen, Apple tends to resolve them in a few hours.

It can be hard to tell if a service is down for everyone or just a problem on your end. On an individual level, Apple TV might not work if there are problems with your internet connection or Apple TV+ subscription or if the app isn't updated to the latest version. If you suspect a widespread outage, there are a few ways to check if other users are also having trouble accessing Apple TV.