Add Apple CarPlay & Android Auto To Your Current Car With This Affordable Touchscreen
TL;DR: Level up your car's entertainment system with this 9-inch heads up display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, now only $104.99. That's a 63% discount.
When you see a new on the road, you'd be forgiven for feeling jealous about the cutting-edge infotainment technology they include. But when you see their sticker price, you'll probably change your mind. Instead, you could make some upgrades to your existing car to make it feel fancier and more high-tech.
Start with a new entertainment and navigation system. This 9-inch wireless heads up display installs in just minutes and brings features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to just about any car model. Get one here for only $104.99, normally $289.99.
Installation takes three easy steps. It doesn't matter what type of vehicle you have, you can install this display as long as it has a smooth spot on the dash and a working 12V power supply (aka the lighter socket). Setup literally takes minutes — just stick the suction mount on your dashboard, plug in the power cord, and turn it on.
Loaded with digital and physical features
The nice thing about a suction mount is that it's simple to move around between vehicles, or remove for storage, cleaning, or security. And it leaves behind zero sticky residue, unlike self-adhesive pads.
Even if your car is more than a decade old, you can use Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even phone screen mirroring on a large, 9-inch touchscreen. Control music playback and get live navigation, or use voice commands to make calls or texts. With smartphones blamed for driver distraction, being able to control key features by voice can help keep the driver's eyes on the road ahead, and upcoming releases like Apple's iOS 17 will include even more smart abilities in CarPlay.
Another unique feature of this heads up display is that it has built-in speakers. If your older car's speakers are low-quality, or they don't work at all, this gadget can get you two upgrades in one.
Make your car a bit snazzier with this 9-inch wireless heads up car display, now only $104.99 (reg. $289.99).
