Add Apple CarPlay & Android Auto To Your Current Car With This Affordable Touchscreen

TL;DR: Level up your car's entertainment system with this 9-inch heads up display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, now only $104.99. That's a 63% discount.

When you see a new on the road, you'd be forgiven for feeling jealous about the cutting-edge infotainment technology they include. But when you see their sticker price, you'll probably change your mind. Instead, you could make some upgrades to your existing car to make it feel fancier and more high-tech.

Start with a new entertainment and navigation system. This 9-inch wireless heads up display installs in just minutes and brings features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to just about any car model. Get one here for only $104.99, normally $289.99.

Installation takes three easy steps. It doesn't matter what type of vehicle you have, you can install this display as long as it has a smooth spot on the dash and a working 12V power supply (aka the lighter socket). Setup literally takes minutes — just stick the suction mount on your dashboard, plug in the power cord, and turn it on.