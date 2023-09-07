Bluetti EP800 Provides Whole Home-Outage Power With Off-Grid Solar Flexibility

This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.

Bluetti is launching a new Energy Storage System, and the EP800 promises flexibility for surviving power outages, help in saving money on monthly electricity bills, and even the potential for going completely off-grid without sacrificing creature comforts. While it may look like the existing Bluetti EP900, the new EP800 has some key differences intended to make it the go-to system for those wanting a fast way to add battery storage to their home or business.

Launched earlier in 2023, the Bluetti EP900 Energy Storage System promises breakthrough flexibility. It supports both on-grid and off-grid connections, a whopping 9,000 watts of output with sub-10ms switchover speed, and the broadest flexibility with solar panel installations.

Not every home needs an on-grid system, however, and there are some significant advantages to opting for a pure off-grid system. Arguably the most convincing is the ability to skip the inspection and paperwork processes involved in installing a system that's hooked up to the main power grid. Instead, Bluetti says, an EP800 Energy Storage System can be up and running in a matter of hours.

Part of that flexibility is down to the same B500 batteries as Bluetti uses for the EP900 system. These modular packs each provide a hefty 4,960 Wh, and an EP800 installation supports two or four of them. That way, you get between 9,920 Wh to 19,840 Wh of battery capacity.