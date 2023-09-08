What Happened To Keen Home Smart Vents From Shark Tank Season 6?

Just 14 months after their episode aired, Keen Home got an official "Shark Tank Update" in episode 26 of season seven, which premiered on April 29, 2016. There, Ryan Fant said that since closing their deal with Robert Herjavec, they'd had over $1.6 million in sales. In the segment, Robert visited their offices, where Fant and Nayeem Hussain showed off a new product, a filter for the existing vents that could help with air purification and odor neutralization. The day that the episode aired, The New York Observer published an article about the segment, where Fant explained that though the meeting with Herjavec was legitimate, it was staged in that it was coordinated by "Shark Tank" and not representative of their usual interactions with him.

In the interim, per the post on Keen Home's website about the segment, it missed its projected summer 2015 delivery windows for preorders, but those ended up shipping in November 2015. "Since launch, we have proudly shipped more than 28,000 units to thousands of customers and hope to grow that number by 10X over the next 12 months," Hussain added in the post.

Not all news was good, though. The most notable professional review, from CNET, was very negative, and even when it was updated after some firmware fixes, the review wasn't great, with David Priest giving the vents a score of 6.6 out of 10. "Keen Home's Smart Vents might be great products six months from now — if integration and automation expand considerably," he wrote. "At this point, I'm not sure whether to be skeptical because of Keen's near-broken first effort, or to be hopeful because of its quick recovery."

In March 2017, Keen Home applied for a patent on the Smart Vents, which was eventually approved in December 2019.