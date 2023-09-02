This Portable Projector And Screen Deal Is The Easiest Home Theater Setup We've Seen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Want to create a home theater or bring game nights outdoors? Get the Watch From Anywhere Bundle with a pocket-sized projector and portable 40-inch screen, only $229.99 when purchased together.

With record-breaking summer temperatures (hopefully) coming to an end, you might be looking forward to fall weather and activities. Whether you're planning game nights with the family or watching spooky movies with friends, this portable projector and screen bundle can level up the experience indoors or outside.

This Watch From Anywhere Bundle includes an ultra-portable Wemax projector with wireless connectivity and a freestanding 40-inch screen. When you buy them together, you'll only spend $229.99, normally $679.97 if purchased separately.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the Wemax Go packs in the power of a Full HD projector into a compact size. It's only six inches long and weighs less than a pound, so it can literally fit in your pocket or bag. Bring it anywhere you can find a power source for game or movie nights.