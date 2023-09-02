This Portable Projector And Screen Deal Is The Easiest Home Theater Setup We've Seen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Want to create a home theater or bring game nights outdoors? Get the Watch From Anywhere Bundle with a pocket-sized projector and portable 40-inch screen, only $229.99 when purchased together.
With record-breaking summer temperatures (hopefully) coming to an end, you might be looking forward to fall weather and activities. Whether you're planning game nights with the family or watching spooky movies with friends, this portable projector and screen bundle can level up the experience indoors or outside.
This Watch From Anywhere Bundle includes an ultra-portable Wemax projector with wireless connectivity and a freestanding 40-inch screen. When you buy them together, you'll only spend $229.99, normally $679.97 if purchased separately.
Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the Wemax Go packs in the power of a Full HD projector into a compact size. It's only six inches long and weighs less than a pound, so it can literally fit in your pocket or bag. Bring it anywhere you can find a power source for game or movie nights.
Retractable Wemax 40-inch screen is the perfect pairing
Connect just about all of your devices with options for HDMI, USB, and USB-C ports, or use the Wemax projector's built-in WiFi for cordless setup. You could pair with your Nintendo Switch to play Mario Party on the big screen, or with your smartphone to stream horror flicks. Then, all you need is a screen to project onto.
That's why this bundle includes this ultra-portable screen. Set it down on any flat surface, like the floor or a table, and then simply pull the screen up. The freestanding design means you can create a cinematic setup just about anywhere. Turn your apartment or living room into a home theater, or bring the bundle outdoors to enjoy the fall weather.
Grab the Watch From Anywhere Bundle and get the Wemax Go portable projector and 40-inch retractable screen for only $229.99 (reg. $679.97).
Prices subject to change.