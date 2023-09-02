Hummer VS Warrior: Comparing USA And China's Civilian Humvees

General Motors' Hummer has a rocky 30-year history. The civilian version of the SUV was adapted from the military transport vehicles used in the Persian Gulf War in the early 1990s and popularized by movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who owned several of the oversized gas-guzzling beasts.

As gas prices rose and American consumers became more savvy about environmental concerns, GM gradually shrank the size of the Hummer with each new generation, and sales of the line peaked in 2006 at a little more than 71,000 units.

The economic recession that followed hit GM hard, however, and the automaker filed for bankruptcy in mid-2009. The Hummer was discontinued soon after that and revived as an EV pickup for the 2022 model year. In the 1990s, when the Hummer was starting to take hold in the American marketplace, the Chinese government-owned manufacturer Dongfeng got to work reverse engineering the military version of the Hummer for the Chinese Army.

In 2021, Dongfeng started production of their civilian version of the Hummer, the Warrior M50, which at first glance appeared to be a slightly more polished version of the early 1990s Hummer H1.