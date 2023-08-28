Star Trek's Space Walk Technology Isn't Just Sci-Fi: Russian Scientists Almost Made It Real

The original "Star Trek" TV show and subsequent films were set in a not-so-distant future. In this fictitious future, there was no magical universal energy surrounding everyone like the nonsensical Force from "Star Wars." Instead, the crew of the USS Enterprise had to rely on technology. The tech in this universe was notably imaginative but not outside the realm of possibility. Some fake devices, such as 3D printers, tablets, and universal translators, were even displayed in the series long before they were a reality.

One piece of equipment used by the crew of the USS Enterprise you probably wouldn't have guessed to be real is the emergency evacuation thruster pack from "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." This environmental suit attachment famously propelled Commander Spock toward the massive V'ger entity during the film's climax via a thruster on the back controlled via an onboard computer.

Turns out that something identical to the emergency evacuation thruster pack was actually built and tested by the Russians. What's even more surprising is work on the project is still ongoing to this day.