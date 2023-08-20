Russia's Luna-25 Moon Mission Ends With Crash Landing

The Luna-25 probe, carrying the hopes of Russia's first moon mission in nearly five decades, has ended in disaster following a crash. The spacecraft deviated from its expected course and, as a result, "ceased to exist" after smacking into the lunar surface, says a statement by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on Telegram. Officials say more details about the failed mission will be shared after an inter-department investigation.

Roscosmos

Issues started soon after a pre-orbit command was relayed to the Luna-25 probe on August 19, leading to an emergency scenario that prevented the spacecraft from executing a pre-planned maneuver. The probe was scheduled for a soft landing in the moon's south polar region on August 21. Communication with the probe was lost at around 8 a.m. Eastern time on August 19, and all subsequent efforts to re-establish contact proved futile.

The failure underscores Russia's current laggardness in the space race, despite leading space exploration during the Soviet Union era. Sputnik 1 was the first artificial satellite to be injected into Earth's orbit back in 1957. In 1961, the Soviet Union put the first man into space, with the honor going to Yuri Gagarin. Two years later, Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova became the first woman to venture into space. The nation's last lunar mission was the Luna-24, which landed on the moon back in 1976, returning with 6 ounces of regolith to the Earth.