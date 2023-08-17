How These Spotify Podcasters Make Almost $20,000 A Month Without Saying A Word

In 2021, music artists represented by the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers launched global demonstrations, demanding better payout from Spotify. While artists — especially those without big label record deals — continue to fight, the music streaming platform is giving out handsome ad payouts to a rather interesting class of mostly anonymous "non-artists" who can end up making as much as $18,000 per month — without speaking a word.

That special class of lucky Spotify creators revolves around white noise, a category of tunes that neither requires any god-given vocal prowess or lyrical wizardry. Instead, it follows pure audio science. White noise is essentially a concoction of different audible sound frequencies carefully mixed to generate a soothing effect. Research suggests that white noise can help babies and adults sleep faster, and can also help with getting better sleep stage output in adults.

According to a Bloomberg report that features interviews with white noise podcasters, this genre has die-hard fans and they are helping these unconventional artists make thousands of dollars per month. The runtime of these white noise podcasts is also quite interesting, and their ratings also happen to be in the 4.5 out of 5 range for the popular ones. For example, the latest white noise episode by a company called Calming White Noise LLC is around 26 minutes, while the most recent podcast episode by the popular Sleep Sounds by TMSOFT handle runs over 9 hours.