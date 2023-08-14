Will This Viral TikTok Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi Trick Actually Speed Up Your Internet?
If you're feeling like the Wi-Fi on your phone is going slower than you'd expect it to be, there are some steps you can take to speed things up. TikTok user "tatechtips" shows a way to potentially get more speed out of your Samsung Galaxy device. It involves going to your Wi-fi settings, selecting "Intelligent Wi-Fi," and then putting on developer mode.
Going into Wi-Fi developer options from there will show you the best Wi-Fi channel recommendation for your phone. From here, you'll have to go into your router settings and set that specific one. Keep in mind that most routers nowadays have separate settings for 2.4 GHz and 5G. You'll need to check what your phone says is best to make sure you're changing the right things.
The 5G Wi-Fi band is typically faster, but comes with less range, while the 2.4 GHz one is slower with more range. You have the ability to pick between the connections in your phone's Wi-Fi setting, so that's something you'll want to have made sure you checked before going through all this. The question that remains is whether or not this will have any noticeable effect on your phone's speed.
Will your Wi-Fi be faster on your phone?
Your router should come equipped with automatic channel selection — known as ACS — already on. This means it'll automatically search for the least-congested channel available, which should be perfect for the vast majority of users. It means that if a certain channel is being clogged up, it'll just switch to one that allows your phone's Wi-Fi to keep on going without a hitch. If that's the case for your router, this TikTok hack won't have the results you're looking for.
For those who happen to be using an older router, perhaps your ACS isn't working as well as it could be. This is where you can go into your router settings and select the channel your phone is showing you. It's not a guaranteed speed increase, as that lane can always end up being congested in the future, so your mileage will certainly vary.
If you want to change the channel, you'll have to log into your router. The way you do this does vary by manufacturer, meaning you need to follow the steps for your specific brand. It starts with finding your router's IP address, so get that figured out first.
It doesn't hurt to try this hack considering how it's not very time-consuming. That said, chances are your router is already picking the best channel for you automatically, so you might not find the answers you're seeking for Wi-Fi slowness.