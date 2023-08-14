Will This Viral TikTok Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi Trick Actually Speed Up Your Internet?

If you're feeling like the Wi-Fi on your phone is going slower than you'd expect it to be, there are some steps you can take to speed things up. TikTok user "tatechtips" shows a way to potentially get more speed out of your Samsung Galaxy device. It involves going to your Wi-fi settings, selecting "Intelligent Wi-Fi," and then putting on developer mode.

Going into Wi-Fi developer options from there will show you the best Wi-Fi channel recommendation for your phone. From here, you'll have to go into your router settings and set that specific one. Keep in mind that most routers nowadays have separate settings for 2.4 GHz and 5G. You'll need to check what your phone says is best to make sure you're changing the right things.

The 5G Wi-Fi band is typically faster, but comes with less range, while the 2.4 GHz one is slower with more range. You have the ability to pick between the connections in your phone's Wi-Fi setting, so that's something you'll want to have made sure you checked before going through all this. The question that remains is whether or not this will have any noticeable effect on your phone's speed.