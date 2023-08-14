What Happened To Guard Llama From Shark Tank Season 8?

Guard Llama made its way onto "Shark Tank" season 8, episode 21 in 2017, with a literal llama on a leash, which initially delighted the Sharks. Based out of Chicago, Illinois, Joseph Parisi and Nick Nevarez jumped into their pitch. They quickly explained why they were seeking $100,000 for a 5% stake in the company, putting the total company valuation at $2 million.

Described as a "personal security platform," the device the duo presented is also commonly known as a medical alert system. While the invention has been around since the 1970s, the device has typically been perceived as most useful for people with disabilities or older adults. Parisi and Nevarez explained that their product was more alluring to the younger generation, with many sales coming via real estate agents and college students.

Unfortunately for the duo, it seemed as if the Sharks were more interested in the llama on set than the actual product. While Guard Llama had thought of a few enhancements, like an emergency pin and GPS tracking, Sharks like Mark Cuban raised concerns about potential liability. Between the app, the physical device, and the potential to lose the GPS signal, too many conceivable issues exposed the company to litigation.

Eventually, all but Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran would drop out of negotiations. O'Leary offered $100,000 for a $5 royalty per subscription until $120,000 was paid and 5% equity. Barbara Corcoran offered $100,000 for 20% and $2 on every sale, which the duo would eventually negotiate to 18%. The episode ends with the seemingly new business partners shaking hands.