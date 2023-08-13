What Happened To Vibes Earplugs From Shark Tank Season 8?

When Jackson Mann of Minneapolis, Minnesota, entered the Tank to pitch the Sharks on his Vibes startup selling "high-fidelity earplugs," he asked for $100,000 for 20% of the company. His presentation was simple: Basic earplugs, the kind you can easily grab at most pharmacies, are far from optimal for listening to music. Regardless of whether you're playing in a band or taking in a concert, they just dampen the sound without any regard for its fidelity. He proved this by having his hometown's McNasty Brass Band play for the Sharks, who were wowed by how much the Vibes earplugs lowered the volume without muffling the sound.

With further scrutiny, though, it became clear that this was not a business that had much appeal to the Sharks as an investment opportunity. For starters, there was no proprietary technology. Mark Cuban didn't think there was a big enough market and dropped out, only to be joined by guest Shark Chris Sacca, who felt nobody would remember to buy the earplugs unless they were sold at concerts, which he saw as a significant distribution hurdle. (Cuban, speaking as an arena owner, also added that he felt that selling Vibes at arenas was a non-starter and that they were too expensive to constantly give away, as well.)

Barbara Corcoran bowed out over Mann's iffy salesmanship, and Lori Greiner followed, feeling that the earplugs would be too difficult to market. That left Kevin O'Leary, who offered a non-negotiable $100,000 investment for 3% equity and a $2 per unit royalty until he made his investment back. But Mann knew going in that he didn't want one of "Mr. Wonderful's" trademark royalty arrangements, so he left without a deal.