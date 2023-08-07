Apple Mandates Fast Charging For Apple Watch Accessory Makers, Insiders Say
Apple's gadget lineup isn't the fastest charging consumer tech out there, but the company is finally stepping up, starting with the Apple Watch. According to a report from AppleInsider that cites accessory vendors, the company has asked all third-party accessory makers to adopt the faster charging module for Apple Watch.
Apple introduced the faster charging module alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, which allowed it to charge 33% faster than its predecessor. This was made possible courtesy of the C962 Fast Charge module that promised up to 80% charge in just 45 minutes. An Apple support document also confirmed that all third-party USB-C chargers will need at least a 5W adapter in order to support mandatory fast charging.
However, the latter wasn't always feasible, as Apple faced a supply crunch and kept supplying the older and slower C192 module to third-party accessory makers in Apple's M-Fi certification program. It appears that the supply hassles are over, and as a result, Apple is pushing all accessory brands to embrace the faster charging module for the Apple Watch.
Brace for a price hike
Apple has reportedly told accessory manufacturers that they have until August 31, 2023, to send over product plans that still include the older C162 charging module, and will stop accepting orders for the same by September 30. That's around the same window that the Apple Watch Series 9 comes out. After that, all M-Fi-certified Apple Watch chargers will come armed with a faster charging puck.
While that seems like great news on the surface, it would likely result in a price bump for third-party charging accessories. Moreover, not all smartwatches will be able to enjoy the perks of fast charging, as only the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer models support it.
As far as the Apple Watch Series 9 goes, it will reportedly look the same as the Apple Watch Series 8, embracing its slim bezels and curved glass edges. However, it is said to pack the S9 silicon, which is noticeably faster and not just a repackaged old processor with a new name. According to Bloomberg, the upcoming smartwatch could be introduced at an Apple event on September 12 or 13, alongside the iPhone 15 series.