Apple Mandates Fast Charging For Apple Watch Accessory Makers, Insiders Say

Apple's gadget lineup isn't the fastest charging consumer tech out there, but the company is finally stepping up, starting with the Apple Watch. According to a report from AppleInsider that cites accessory vendors, the company has asked all third-party accessory makers to adopt the faster charging module for Apple Watch.

Apple introduced the faster charging module alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, which allowed it to charge 33% faster than its predecessor. This was made possible courtesy of the C962 Fast Charge module that promised up to 80% charge in just 45 minutes. An Apple support document also confirmed that all third-party USB-C chargers will need at least a 5W adapter in order to support mandatory fast charging.

However, the latter wasn't always feasible, as Apple faced a supply crunch and kept supplying the older and slower C192 module to third-party accessory makers in Apple's M-Fi certification program. It appears that the supply hassles are over, and as a result, Apple is pushing all accessory brands to embrace the faster charging module for the Apple Watch.