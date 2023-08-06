Why Android Stopped Supporting The KitKat OS And What It Means For Older Phones

Unfortunately for affected users, this latest loss of support probably marks the end for KitKat devices. Firstly, phones will no longer get security updates from Google Play, making them more susceptible to hacking. Secondly, and more importantly, no more Play Services updates means no more Play Services features. Arguably one of the most important features KitKat phones will lose access to is Google Sign-In. Any app that asks you to sign into Google to use it, such as Gmail or the Play Store, will no longer work. Google Maps, Google Pay, and any apps that use their SDK or API will also not work.

In essence, KitKat phones will lose most of the functionality that makes them a smartphone and be reduced to a device that can't do much more than call or text. You won't be able to use your phone to pay for groceries, you won't be able to check where you're going with Google Maps, you won't be able to check your emails easily, and you won't be able to cast videos on your TV.

For the sake of everyday convenience and the sake of security, it's probably best to upgrade to a new device. Remember, every device will lose support one day, so if you choose to buy another old phone now, you'll need to swap it out again in a couple of years. If you invest in a more recent Android model, however, you might be able to last another 10 years.