This Bizarre Space Object Is Blinking Every 22 Minutes And No One Knows Why

Astronomers recently discovered a bizarre stellar object that seems to be blinking out a signal every 22 minutes. The discovery, made by researchers from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) and published in Nature, could help us further understand a type of star called a magnetar.

The densest objects we know of are black holes, but second to these are neutron stars. These dense cores are what is left over after a massive star goes supernova and explodes. One subtype of neutron stars is called a magnetar, which is thought to have a powerful magnetic field and give off bursts of radio waves.

However, magnetars generally only give off radio pulses every few seconds. This object pulses every 22 minutes. When researchers first saw evidence of the object, they dug through older data to see if it had appeared before. They found previously unnoticed evidence of the same object going back decades.

"It showed up in observations by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in India, and the Very Large Array (VLA) in the USA had observations dating as far back as 1988," said lead researcher Natasha Hurley-Walker. "That was quite an incredible moment for me. I was five years old when our telescopes first recorded pulses from this object, but no one noticed it, and it stayed hidden in the data for 33 years. They missed it because they hadn't expected to find anything like it."