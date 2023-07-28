How To Check Word Count In Google Docs

If you're using Google Docs on a browser, there are two ways you can check your word count. The first and simplest way is to use one of the Google Docs shortcuts to pull up your word tally. On a Mac, it's Command+Shift+C pressed simultaneously. And on a Windows PC or a Chromebook, it's Ctrl+Shift+C.

You should see a pop-up window that displays a handful of stats, including the total number of pages, words, characters, and characters excluding spaces in your document. If you check the box at the bottom of this pop-up that says "Display word count while typing," Docs will add a real-time counter to the bottom of your document so you can track your progress as you write. This will only display your word count, but if you need any of the extra info, click the little upturned triangle next to the counter to access the page, word, and character counts.

Another way to skin the cat is to select Tools > Word count from the menu bar — a different route, same result. You can also choose a portion of the text to get the word count for that particular section. Note that it counts all the text in your document except headers, footers, and footnotes, per Google. It also doesn't count symbols — such as the "$" or "/" — or punctuation marks such as semicolons or commas.