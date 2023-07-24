How Deepfakes Are Helping Unlock The Sun's Hottest Secrets

Most of the time you hear discussion about AI and deepfakes, it is in terms of the damage it could do via propaganda or manipulating the news. But it isn't all bad — recently, scientists have found a way to use AI-generated "deepfakes" of the Sun to learn more about our home star.

Presented at the National Astronomy Meeting 2023 in Cardiff, U.K., it was produced by a collaboration of researchers from Northumbria University in the U.K. and the University of Bern in Switzerland. It focused on the upper part of the Sun's atmosphere, called the corona, which is far hotter than the lower layers of the atmosphere and even hotter than the Sun's surface.

You might expect that the surface would be the hottest part of the Sun, with lower parts of the atmosphere being hotter than higher parts. Yet, researchers still don't have a definitive answer to why the corona is so hot. So the researchers used data from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory to look at a phenomenon called coronal rain, which could help explain the heat.

"We are living in a golden age for solar research," said lead researcher Luke McMullan. "Not only are we obtaining access to more high-resolution images of the solar atmosphere than ever before, but the rapid development and implementation of machine learning techniques in tandem with these observations allow us to find answers to problems that have hounded the community for decades."