How To Freeze A Row In Microsoft Excel And Google Sheets

When you're working on an especially chunky spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets, it can get annoying to have to scroll up, down, and around to keep track of where all the information is supposed to be going. This bit goes in this column, and that bit goes in that row, but only if it's under this specific such-and-such. It's an absolute headache, especially if you're trying to remember a bunch of things at once, and it falls out of your head by the time you scroll back to where you were.

Thankfully, Excel and Sheets have a feature to alleviate this burden a bit. Instead of needing to scroll back to the top of your document to check things, you can freeze rows and columns, keeping them pinned on the sheet as you work so you can consult them at a moment's notice. Freezing rows is quick and easy, certainly more so than all that scrolling.