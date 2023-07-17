Apple Can Put App Store Changes On Hold Ahead Of Supreme Court Petition

Apple has been granted a temporary 90-day relief toward implementing an App Store payment policy, a period in which it can petition the Supreme Court to hear its case, as first reported by The Verge. In April 2023, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that Apple can't stop developers from guiding users toward an alternative payment method. Apple says it's mandatory for developers to use the App Store's payment pipeline for all in-app purchases, ensuring that the company gets up to a 30% cut of the revenue. Apple is so stringent at collecting its cut that it even prohibits developers from informing users about an alternative way to make purchases.

The so-called "anti-steering" mandate has been controversial for years, but it wasn't until the "Fortnite" tussle with Epic Games that it truly became a massive legal headache. Epic Games, without informing Apple, pushed users to an alternative web-based store where they could buy in-game Fortnite items. Apple responded by kicking "Fortnite" out of the App Store for violating its payment policies.

What followed was an ugly court battle, but save for the anti-steering policy, Apple won on all other grounds. Apple appealed that too, in 2021, but a court upheld the decision earlier this year. The court said Apple didn't violate antitrust rules, but told the company that it must end its anti-steering policy. Apple filed an appeal to delay the implementation of this policy change and has finally been granted a 90-day hold so that it can appeal before the apex court.