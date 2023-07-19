How To Change The Name Of Your Apple AirPods

Owning a wide array of devices can become a complicated affair. It can be especially confusing if you are the type of person who has multiple brands and models of a certain type of gadget and even more so if you tend to connect a certain accessory to multiple machines. For example: If you own several iterations of a particular brand of headphones and use it not just on your smartphone but on your desktop computer as well, then it can become somewhat of a mess. This is where gadget naming conventions come into play.

By default, when you buy and register or pair an Apple device, it automatically names it using the first name you used when you registered for an Apple ID, followed by the gadget name or model, like "Jam's AirPods." If you decide to get another gadget — like another pair of the exact same AirPods model — it should tack on a number at the end of the device's name when you pair it, such as "Jam's AirPods (2)."

To help better identify which accessory is what, it is recommended that you rename similarly named devices to something more unique. That way, pairing with multiple devices like smartphones, tablets, or computers becomes less of a headache.