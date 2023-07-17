5 Of The Best iPhone Car Mounts In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple's iPhone is a versatile device that can play music, provide directions, enable communication, take pictures and videos, and so much more. With collective connectivity growing by the day, many people rarely spend much time away from smartphones, including in the car. By mounting your phone somewhere in your automobile, you are immediately provided easy access to your iPhone, whether for changing the music or using maps for directions.
Luckily, there are many different options when it comes to iPhone car mounts these days. Some are connected to the window or windshield, others to the dashboard, and some may even click into the air vents. In addition, some mounts simply allow you to snap your iPhone into place, while others use magnetic connections. Needless to say, iPhone users have plenty of offerings that should fit any specific need or vehicle, and these are some of the most highly rated mounts currently available.
The iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 mount is great for iPhone users before the 12th generation
One of the most popular car mounts for is the iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 Dashboard Car Mount Holder. This versatile holder utilizes a magnetic connection, which makes it perfect for iPhones that do not have a MagSafe case. In other words, the car mount is compatible with iPhones before the iPhone12, as every model after the iPhone 12 has one of these cases. However, for those not on the cutting edge of iPhone technology, the iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 is highly rated on Amazon, sporting a robust 4.2 out of five star rating after well over 5,000 user reviews.
The iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 can be placed on either your dashboard or windshield, and it maintains its connection to the smartphone in question by using metal plates — hence why only phones without a MagSafe case are compatible. After affixing the metal attachment to your iPhone, you'll easily be able to place and remove it, which is perfect for those that are always on the move.
The Lisen Magnetic Car Phone Mount is for iPhone 12s and up
If you are looking for a car mount that caters to a wide range of compatible iPhones, the Lisen Magnetic Car Phone Mount is more then capable of hosting several of the newer models — essentially those beyond the iPhone 12. In addition, the Lisen Magnetic Car Phone Mount is available with different attachments that allow you to place it in several spots on your vehicle, whether it be on your dashboard with a flexible pad or connected onto one of the air vents. As one can tell by the name, the Lisen Magnetic Car Phone Mount connects your iPhone to the mount with a series of magnets, and you can either place the magnets on the outside of your smartphone or between a case and smartphone.
Able to hold and protect iPhone models ranging above the iPhone 12 and its variants, the Lisen Magnetic Car Phone Mount is highly rated by users, with Amazon showing that this car phone mount is currently rated 4.4 out of five with over 300 reviews. Besides the range of compatible iPhones, the Lisen Magnetic Car Phone Mount also has a heat sink to make sure that your smartphone maintains a cool temperature.
The WixGear Magnetic Car Mount has a heat sink to help maintain your iPhone's temperature
Another great and nearly universal car phone mount is the WixGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder. Utilizing magnets to connect your iPhone to the mount, the WixGear Magnetic Car Mount, as its name implies, is placed onto one of the air vents, and since the WixGear mount comes with a swivel, it makes it exceptionally easy to reposition your iPhone in order to get it out of the sun's glare or to simply make viewing the smartphone that much easier for the driver. As a near-universal smartphone holder, the WixGear mount is compatible with every iPhone — even the smaller and larger versions!
Checking out Amazon, you can see that the WixGear Magnetic Car Mount has been reviewed by over 30,000 users, which bolsters the car accessory's impressive 4.2 out of five star rating. To use the WixGear Magnetic Car Mount, the device comes with two metal plates and protective film that will allow you to easily place your iPhone into the mount, and the magnetic connection will ensure that your iPhone is safe and secure.
The Scosche MagicMount Surface fits almost every iPhone model
Speaking of universal smartphone mounts, the Scosche MagicMount Surface is a good example of a magnetic mount that fits nearly any device. This particular iPhone mount is attached to the dashboard in your vehicle, which is affixed with a powerful automotive adhesive. From there, you simply need to place magnets on the back of your iPhone, which can be used with protective cases. However, depending on the thickness of the protective case, you will either place the magnet between the thin case and phone, or in the case of a thick iPhone case, directly to the back of the case.
The Scosche MagicMount Surface is compatible with nearly any iPhone on account of the MagicMount's catch-all magnetic connection, and has been received exceptionally well by users. Taking a gander at the Amazon listing for the Scosche MagicMount Surface, the reviews number over 50,000 users, which makes the MagicMount's 4.5 out of five stars all the more valuable.
The Keny Airbase Pro connects to your windshield and doesn't use magnets
If you are in the market for a car mount that doesn't use magnets and connects to your windshield instead of your dashboard or vent, the Kenu Airbase Pro is a great choice. While others on this list have used magnets to attach your iPhone to the mount, the Kenu Airbase Pro instead uses simple tension to keep your smartphone in place. This means that iPhone will be clipped in and held securely, though it also means your iPhone will be harder to remove from the mount while in transit than with magnets. However, for some, this might actually be a positive if you aren't interested in repositioning your iPhone while driving.
The Kenu Airbase Pro fits iPhone models from iPhone 6 and its variants all the way up to the iPhone 13. You won't need to install any extra grips or magnets with this car mount, and the Kenu Airbase Pro uses a suction cup and adhesive gel to remain on your windshield, though you can get an adhesive pad for dashboards if ordering directly though Kenu. The Kenu Airbase Pro's grip ranges from 2.3 inches to 3.6 inches, and it also rated 4.1 out of five on Amazon.
Whatever type of iPhone car mount you are searching for, there are certainly plenty of options when it comes to how the iPhone is secured, and how the different mounts attach to your vehicle.