Sony Mocopi Review: Promising VR Mocap Tracking With Limited Functionality

Accessible full-body tracking may well be the next big thing for the AR/VR market, and a number of major companies are working on ways to get more than your headset into the Metaverse. Sony is one of those companies and has gotten its foot in the door early with its Mocopi sensors. They were unveiled in Japan back in 2022 and have finally been released in the United States.

The set Sony is selling for $449 consists of six sensors that you attach to different parts of your body. Two units are meant to strap onto your ankles, two more are meant to strap onto your wrists, another unit clips to your waistband, and the last one goes on your head. From there, the sensors sync with a phone via Bluetooth, and their tracking systems let the phone app know where all of your limbs are. The sensors charge via an included case, though it doesn't come with the necessary USB-C cable.

Straps are included too, and fully charged, the sensors can run for around 10 hours. It all runs through an app that is available for both iOS and Android. Sony provided a set of Mocopi sensors for the purposes of this review. We tested features like the Mocopi's motion capture capabilities and explored its space in the current VR scene.