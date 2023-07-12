How To Install iPadOS 17 Public Beta

After testing it among the developer for the past few weeks, Apple has finally released the first public beta update of iPadOS 17. The latest iteration of Apple's tablet operating system brings a host of new tricks. It ports over the iPhone's expansive Lock Screen customization features to the iPad, adds motion effects for the wallpapers, and brings interactive widgets alongside the neat Live Activity system to the Lock Screen.

Apple has also optimized the Health app for large screens and has finally brought it over to the iPad. Plus, there are new mental and vision health features in tow. On the functional side of things, iPadOS 17 allows PDF annotation, real-time collaboration updates, the ability to create user profiles in Safari, and to use the iPad's camera for FaceTime calls on an external display.

Stage Manager, at last, will offer flexibility in resizing and moving around app windows. Spotlight is getting smart actionable recommendations, and Siri can finally accept back-to-back requests without using the activation prompt repeatedly. The changelog is massive, but prior to installing iPadOS 17 public beta update on your iPad, there are a few things you should know.