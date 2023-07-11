Netflix Now Lets Users Transfer Profiles To Existing Accounts

Netflix is no longer a fan of password-sharing, but in order to dampen the sting on subscribers' wallets, it is allowing them to move their profiles from one account to another. Essentially, you can take your Netflix profile and link it to any account of your choice, as long as the account owner is okay with it. It can be an account belonging to your friends, family members, or just a group of colleagues sharing the bill for watching Netflix content.

So far, if users wanted to move their profile away from a Netflix account, the only option was to create a new account. But doing so means going through the hassle of a fresh sign-up, setting up the payment pipeline anew, and then also dealing with OTP or password prompts.

That hurdle is finally over. In an email sent to Netflix customers, Netflix says "All global members will be able to port their profile from one account to an existing account." The feature goes live starting today and it will be available to Netflix users across the world. It can be initiated by hovering over the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen and selecting the Profile Transfer option appearing in the drop-down menu.