EA Has A 'Black Panther' Game On The Way: Here's What We Know

Electronic Arts (EA) had laid the foundations of a new development studio called Cliffhanger Games, and the first title coming out of it will be a single-player AAA title headlined by Marvel comics character "Black Panther." Right now, there is no release date, but it would be the second game to come out of EA and Marvel's partnership.

The two entertainment giants joined hands last year and announced that their partnership would entail the development of at least three new action adventure titles for consoles and PC. The first game to be announced as part of that collaboration was a single-player "Iron Man" title. "Black Panther" is the second game confirmed as part of the deal. However, it's quite remarkable that EA is building a whole new studio based in Seattle to develop this title.

Marvel Games and EA's latest studio Cliffhanger Games are proud to announce a new, original, third-person, single-player Black Panther title in development! Read more now: https://t.co/kBS0MTsFbH pic.twitter.com/7aQEdYo7Qg — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) July 10, 2023

Kevin Stephens, who previously worked on "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor" during his time at Monolith Productions, will lead EA's new studio. However, the team has also recruited talent that has previously worked on marquee titles such as "Call of Duty," "God of War," and "Halo Infinite," among others.

EA says the studio will builds its team over the next few years, which means it's safe to assume that the upcoming "Black Panther" game will easily take a couple of years to hit the shelves. Not much is known officially about the "Black Panther" game, save for the fact that it will be a third-person, single-player experience with an original story.