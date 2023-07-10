EA Has A 'Black Panther' Game On The Way: Here's What We Know
Electronic Arts (EA) had laid the foundations of a new development studio called Cliffhanger Games, and the first title coming out of it will be a single-player AAA title headlined by Marvel comics character "Black Panther." Right now, there is no release date, but it would be the second game to come out of EA and Marvel's partnership.
The two entertainment giants joined hands last year and announced that their partnership would entail the development of at least three new action adventure titles for consoles and PC. The first game to be announced as part of that collaboration was a single-player "Iron Man" title. "Black Panther" is the second game confirmed as part of the deal. However, it's quite remarkable that EA is building a whole new studio based in Seattle to develop this title.
Kevin Stephens, who previously worked on "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor" during his time at Monolith Productions, will lead EA's new studio. However, the team has also recruited talent that has previously worked on marquee titles such as "Call of Duty," "God of War," and "Halo Infinite," among others.
EA says the studio will builds its team over the next few years, which means it's safe to assume that the upcoming "Black Panther" game will easily take a couple of years to hit the shelves. Not much is known officially about the "Black Panther" game, save for the fact that it will be a third-person, single-player experience with an original story.
A stacked slate for Marvel Games
"Our mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda's protector, the Black Panther," says the EA team. Cliffhanger Games is promising an authentic and definitive experience of playing as the King of Wakanda.
It appears that the team at Cliffhanger Games will put special emphasis on lore, and claims that players will have more control over the narrative than any story-driven game they've played before. Games with a deeply-engaging narrative and emotional character arc are usually a safe bet, and they make waves in the awards circuits, too. "God of War Ragnarok," "The Last of Us 2," as well as "Red Dead Redemption 2" are some of the recent examples.
With "Black Panther," EA's Cliffhanger Games has a huge bank of story ideas spanning 57 years of comic book history to draw upon. Interestingly, Skydance New Media and Marvel Games are also developing another game featuring Black Panther and Captain America, while the story is set during the World War II era.
As for Marvel Games, the entertainment behemoth has delivered some buzzy games lately, including "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Marvel's Midnight Suns," while there are two more titles, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and "Marvel's Wolverine," are lined up for release in the months and years ahead.