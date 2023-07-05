What Does An FAA Certification Mean For Flying Cars?

Flying cars are one of those inventions that have been theorized for decades but never quite seem to come to pass. However, one company may be one step closer to making the airborne commute seen in "The Jetsons" a reality. This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted Alef Aeronautics a Special Airworthiness Certification, which will allow Alef to legally fly its Armada Model Zero, though it won't have free range to soar above traffic just yet.

Does the FAA certification mean that the government is ready to allow flying cars to enter the market? Not quite. Alef, a California startup inspired by the flying cars seen in "Back to the Future Part II," was awarded an "Experimental" Special Airworthiness Certificate, which is more restrictive than other types, like the "Restricted" and "Light-Sport" certificates. According to the FAA, its approval "allows the aircraft to be used for limited purposes, including exhibition, research, and development."

This is a big win for Alef, and not just because it will make research and development easier. Being able to showcase its prototype to the public and to potential investors, the company can generate both interest and money for the development of a flying car. Additional funding can help the project and others like it to become a reality. The momentum of public interest could also lead to the FAA one day giving its full approval for commuters taking off straight from their driveways.