TikTok Owner's Latest App 'Ripple' Can Turn Your Hums Into Real Music

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has launched a new app called Ripple that allows users to generate an original tune by just humming. The app, which is currently being tested among users in the US, will offer a choice of instruments before users start humming. However, it isn't able to generate vocal parts of a song, and ByteDance won't say if it plans to add this capability down the road.

Ripple can churn out tunes across different genres, but it appears that the app isn't capable of churning out a full-length track and the duration of melody it produces depends on how long you can hum into your phone's mic. At the moment, Ripple is only available in an invite-only format and exclusive to the iOS platform.

Either way, Ripple is shaping up to be an easy way for TikTok Creators to generate original tunes for their videos without having to deal with complex software-based music tools or splurging cash to have an artist do it for them. In addition to recording music, Ripple will also allow users to trim and edit their music clips right on their phones.

A ByteDance spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is planning to add more tools to make the whole process of music generation more efficient for users. The company, which is currently facing calls for a ban in the United States, says it created Ripple to "inspire musical creativity and help musicians, artists, and composers express themselves."