Meta's New Quest+ Subscription Is Like PlayStation Plus For VR Games
If you're a Meta Quest owner who struggles to decide the best VR games worth buying, a new subscription service that chooses titles for you might be the perfect solution. The company announced on June 26 that it's launching Meta Quest+, a new VR subscription service that can help you build your library with new games each month, and save a lot of money in the process.
Since VR is a relatively newer and lesser-known medium than traditional console games, Quest users sometimes don't know where to begin when trying out games. The last thing you want to do is spend $40 on a title, only to immediately realize the 360-degree experience doesn't quite work for you. While many games on the Quest Store offer a limited free trial, the new subscription service will allow users to "browse less and play more" and get right to the gaming.
The new service also comes at a fairly low price, presumably to hook in new users: just $7.99 per month. You can save even more money by choosing Meta's annual subscription plan, which costs $59.99 per year. If you were planning on buying just a small handful of VR games that cost between $20 and $40 in the next 12 months, Meta Quest+ should prove to be a great value. Anyone who signs up before August 1 will get their first month of Meta Quest+ for just $1.
Which games will be available on Meta Quest+?
Unlike other subscription services like Xbox Game Pass or Netflix, Meta Quest+ doesn't give you access to a large library of rotating titles. Instead, similar to Sony's PlayStation Plus service, Meta Quest+ will offer two predetermined games to download each month. As long as you're a subscriber, you'll be able to keep those games, and build your library by two titles each month. With a $60 annual subscription, you'll have 24 games by the end of the first year. Meta says the games provided by Meta Quest+ will include "VR's biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalog classics."
The first two VR games you can redeem with Meta Quest+ are "Pistol Whip" and "Pixel Ripped 1995." Cloudhead Games' "Pistol Whip" is a first-person shooter that automatically moves through each stage as you rhythmically defeat enemies to the beat of the music. "Pixel Ripped 1995," from ARVORE Immersive Experiences, is an arcade adventure that includes 16-bit and 32-bit minigames that feel straight out of the 1990s. In August, Meta Quest+ subscribers will get "Walkabout Mini Golf" from Mighty Coconut, and Terrible Posture Games' roguelite FPS, "MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE."
Meta Quest+ is available for both the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, and will be immediately compatible with the Quest 3 when it launches later this year. Users can subscribe starting today with the $1 deal, and begin their library with the first two titles.