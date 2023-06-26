Meta's New Quest+ Subscription Is Like PlayStation Plus For VR Games

If you're a Meta Quest owner who struggles to decide the best VR games worth buying, a new subscription service that chooses titles for you might be the perfect solution. The company announced on June 26 that it's launching Meta Quest+, a new VR subscription service that can help you build your library with new games each month, and save a lot of money in the process.

Since VR is a relatively newer and lesser-known medium than traditional console games, Quest users sometimes don't know where to begin when trying out games. The last thing you want to do is spend $40 on a title, only to immediately realize the 360-degree experience doesn't quite work for you. While many games on the Quest Store offer a limited free trial, the new subscription service will allow users to "browse less and play more" and get right to the gaming.

The new service also comes at a fairly low price, presumably to hook in new users: just $7.99 per month. You can save even more money by choosing Meta's annual subscription plan, which costs $59.99 per year. If you were planning on buying just a small handful of VR games that cost between $20 and $40 in the next 12 months, Meta Quest+ should prove to be a great value. Anyone who signs up before August 1 will get their first month of Meta Quest+ for just $1.