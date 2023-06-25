USS Cutlass: A Legendary Submarine That's Still Active After Nearly 80 Years

You might expect that a submarine in use during World War II would be retired, but that's not the case for the USS Cutlass. In fact, the usual life for a submarine is between 20 and 30 years, so the Cutlass has defied those expectations more than twice over. This submarine dates back to 1944, and it's still being used today. It started as a vessel for the U.S. Navy, but it has since been sold to Taiwan where it remains in active service.

Taiwan brought it in for maintenance in 2017, and the goal was to extend its service life to 2026. It's mainly used for training these days, but reports have indicated the Cutlass, now known as Hai Shih, is capable of laying mines and could still potentially fire torpedoes. Taiwan's submarine fleet actually features two from the WWII era. Joining the Cutlass is the Hai Pao, another submarine that was once owned by the U.S. Navy. Formerly known as the USS Tusk, this submarine was launched in 1945 and sold in 1974, a year after the Cutlass.