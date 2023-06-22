The 11 Best Documentaries You Can Watch On Netflix Right Now

When we turn on our TV screens or engage with media in nearly any form, we expect it to exist within one of two camps. There is fiction spun up by a writer or a team of writers, which take us to far-off lands where people are smarter, braver, and cleverer. And there is non-fiction, like your nightly news reports, which endeavor to report the facts. Documentary exists somewhere in the middle, using archival or original footage and witness or expert testimony to tell a narrative story through an interpretation of real events.

Documentaries are not always the most glamorous genre of filmmaking, but they can be among the most illuminating. Through the right lens, talented documentary storytellers can take otherwise mundane human stories (and sometimes non-human stories) and elevate them to the height of our most enduring legends.

Ordinary individuals become heroes and villains inside of their own stories and we get a window into the everyday activities which might otherwise go unseen in an increasingly crowded world. From intimate stories of personal lived experiences to wide-reaching tales that changed the course of the world, these are some of the best documentaries you can watch on Netflix right now.