What Appliances Are Compatible With The Tesla Powerwall?

The newest version of Tesla Powerwall could now deliver power backup for an entire home during outages or emergencies. The original Powerwall offers partial home backup with enough juice to run low-amp circuits like your home's lights, refrigerator, or Wi-Fi router. Meanwhile, Powerwall 2 can power a two-bedroom house (whole home backup) with its 13.5 kWh battery capacity. At the same time, Powerwall+ is easier to install with its built-in solar inverter and system controller to deliver 5.8 kW of continuous power and a peak output of 10 kW.

With the Tesla Powerwall system, you can use the lights and run small appliances while still having enough juice to power 240V heavy-load appliances like water heaters, pool pumps, air conditioners, electric cookers, large electric ovens, and EV chargers. However, if you have extra-large or power-hungry equipment, there are a few things to keep in mind to determine if those are compatible with Powerwall.