Ilyushin Il-80: Russia's 'Flying Kremlin' Built To Survive A Doomsday Scenario

Like the legendary Air Force One, some global leaders have access to a few very special aircraft. They're not high-speed jets to rival the SR-71 Blackbird; their primary focus is to keep the upper echelons safe. One very prominent example is Russia's enigmatic Ilyushin Il 80.

In January 2023, the ever-ominous Doomsday Clock was moved just 90 seconds from midnight, reported BBC News. It would seem humanity, then, is sneaking ever closer to its own destruction. What this means, of course, is that contingency plans for the very worst situations that may face the human race are vital. Naturally, for leaders, these plans are rather more robust. Should it be required, theoretically, the Ilyushin Il 80 may serve as an airborne command base. The original created by Sergey V. Ilyushin in 1933, the company's Il-2, Il-4, and others distinguished themselves during World War II, and from the Il-12 onwards, Ilyushin became notable as a manufacturer of commercial aircraft too.

Here's what the mysterious aircraft is capable of, the story of its design, and what its role could potentially be if the worst should happen.