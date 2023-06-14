Tesla Cybertruck Wrapped In Camo Spotted In California

So is this camouflaged look functional and hiding new design features, or is it giving the public an early look at what to expect when the Cybertruck finally begins production? As early as 2019, Tesla has said that when the Cybertruck is available for purchase, drivers will be able to choose from an assortment of colors, and it's expected those colors will come in the form of a wrap. It's possible this black-and-white camo design will be one of the options.

Tesla has made a lot of promises about its all-electric truck since CEO Elon Musk first announced it in 2019. Since then, there have been numerous delays to its production, which was originally slated for 2021 and had at one point been pushed to 2024. Currently, the Cybertruck is slated to be available for purchase later this year.

All versions of the rear-wheel and all-wheel models are expected to reach at least 110 mph, with a battery range between 250 and 620 miles. Tesla plans for the Cybertruck to have 100 cubic feet of storage space and a 6.5-foot-long cargo area, as well as 16 inches of ground clearance underneath. The market for light-duty trucks is significant, and Tesla's fully electric version could be extremely successful — if the final product lives up to its years of hype. It's very possible production can be delayed yet again, but if it isn't, you may start seeing Tesla Cybertrucks on the road by the end of this year. Some of them may even be camouflaged.