Aerospike Engines Explained: Could They Really Be The Future Of Spaceflight?

Since the 1950s rocket engineers have toyed with the idea of a novel engine design that could –- in theory –- revolutionize the way we conceive of space travel. The aerospike might sound like a science fiction writer's concept of an advanced space weapon or warp drive of some kind, but it's a real life concept that could be used in the near future to propel rockets into and throughout the void of outer space.

The aerospike engine flips the nozzle design of the lower engine segment on its head. Instead of funneling the engine's force in a singular direction, this nozzle design would instead deliver thrust in a graduated manner that shifts naturally alongside barometric pressure (the force that makes the conventional design less effective as a rocket continues on its path). The Aerospike engine isn't a high concept either, like a fusion reactor that might be commonplace in the advanced societies of spacefaring, fictional humans of the future. Instead, the aerospike engine may in fact be just over the horizon. In May 2023 it was announced that the German government had awarded a German startup, Polaris, a contract to develop a linear aerospike rocket engine (LAS). This is perhaps the first major push to reestablish aerospike research since it fell by the wayside with the cancellation of NASA's X-33 project in 2001.

[Featured image by NASA Marshall Space Flight Center via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]