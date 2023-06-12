OnePlus Nord 3 Leaked Images Suggest Launch Is Coming Up

In 2020, when OnePlus decided to come up with a mid-range smartphone series positioned under its traditional flagship killers, they decided to call this lineup the OnePlus "Nord" series. The first of these devices was the OnePlus Nord, which came to the market in July 2020. It was succeeded by the OnePlus Nord 2 — launched exactly a year later — in July 2021. Fast forward another year, and everyone thought that the third-gen Nord would officially appear in 2022, OnePlus surprised everyone by calling the device the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G instead of OnePlus Nord 3. Nearly two years after the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2, it seems like its successor — the OnePlus Nord 3 — is finally on its way.

Noted German tech blog WinFuture managed to get hold of what it claims are the press renders. This new mid-range smartphone borrows several styling cues from existing OnePlus devices and appears to come in two color options. WinFuture stopped short of revealing an official launch date for the Nord 3, but indicated that the wait shouldn't be long given that its predecessors have mostly announced in May.

Interestingly, those familiar with smartphones from OnePlus' parent company OPPO were quick to note that the styling and design cues of the supposed OnePlus Nord 3 borrows heavily from another mid-range device called the OnePlus Ace 2v, which launched in China a few months ago.