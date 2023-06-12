Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor Is Here, And It's Pricey
While Samsung has been making QD-OLED TVs for a while, it was only in 2022 that the company brought that technology to its monitor lineup in the form of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. A year on, Samsung announced a successor to that model in the form of the new Odyssey OLED G9. The latest QD-OLED monitor for the South Korean consumer electronics major gets a handful of upgrades over its predecessor, with the major ones being the larger screen size and higher resolution. The launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor comes several months after the company first showcased this monitor earlier this year at CES 2023.
Samsung touts the new Odyssey OLED G9 as the world's first Dual Quad HD (DQHD) OLED monitor. It boasts a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels in the 32:9 aspect ratio and is 49 inches wide, making the G9 quite a bit wider than its 32-inch predecessor. Like its predecessor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is targeted at gamers. Its large size and extremely wide aspect ratio make it stand out from the current crop of QD OLED monitors. As with other OLED monitors, there is some risk of OLED burn-in on Samsung's QD-OLED monitors as well, although Samsung has added features to mitigate this problem.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: The rest of the features, pricing
Samsung claims that the Odyssey OLED G9's curvature of 1800R, combined with its high resolution and wide aspect ratio, makes the monitor the equivalent of placing two QHD screens side by slide. Other notable specs of this monitor include a claimed 240hz refresh rate, a response time of just 0.03ms, and a typical brightness of 250 nits. In addition to this upgraded hardware, the Odyssey G9 also gets Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro. Connectivity options on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 include a single Display Port (1.4, a single HDMI 2.1 port, a micro HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB hub. The monitor also gets 5W stereo speakers.
The Odyssey OLED G9 also comes equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub and supports Samsung's smart TV apps as well. These features let users transform the monitor into a complete content consumption device. For those unaware, the Samsung Gaming Hub is the company's cloud gaming platform that rolled out to users a year ago, in June 2022. At $2199, there is no denying that the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a premium product from Samsung with cutting-edge features. Samsung has confirmed that this monitor goes on pre-order starting June 12, 2023.