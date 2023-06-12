Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor Is Here, And It's Pricey

While Samsung has been making QD-OLED TVs for a while, it was only in 2022 that the company brought that technology to its monitor lineup in the form of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. A year on, Samsung announced a successor to that model in the form of the new Odyssey OLED G9. The latest QD-OLED monitor for the South Korean consumer electronics major gets a handful of upgrades over its predecessor, with the major ones being the larger screen size and higher resolution. The launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor comes several months after the company first showcased this monitor earlier this year at CES 2023.

Samsung touts the new Odyssey OLED G9 as the world's first Dual Quad HD (DQHD) OLED monitor. It boasts a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels in the 32:9 aspect ratio and is 49 inches wide, making the G9 quite a bit wider than its 32-inch predecessor. Like its predecessor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is targeted at gamers. Its large size and extremely wide aspect ratio make it stand out from the current crop of QD OLED monitors. As with other OLED monitors, there is some risk of OLED burn-in on Samsung's QD-OLED monitors as well, although Samsung has added features to mitigate this problem.