Galaxy S23 FE Launch Could Be Imminent According To New Leak

Samsung's strategy with its S Series "Fan Edition" smartphones has been rather strange. After announcing the first of these devices — the Galaxy S20 FE — in September 2020, and its Galaxy S21 FE successor in January 2022, there have been no new Fan Edition phones from the company.

While Samsung was initially rumored to debut a Galaxy S22 FE in mid-2022, that didn't end up happening. Many saw Samsung's decision to cancel the Galaxy S22 FE last year as a sign that the South Korean Chaebol is giving up on the Fan Edition series. However, recent reports indicate the likelihood of the Galaxy Fan Edition Phones coming back in 2023. This comeback could very well be in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

While most rumors surrounding the Galaxy S23 FE came from industry insiders that may or may not be accurate, folks at Dutch tech blog GalaxyClub may have unearthed the first evidence of the phone's existence. The photograph in question is of an internal battery bearing the model name "EB-BS711ABY" that appeared on a South Korean certification website.

The interesting thing about this model number is that it has been previously linked to an unreleased Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S711 — the same model that many industry insiders say belongs to the Galaxy S23 FE.