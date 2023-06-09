Galaxy S23 FE Launch Could Be Imminent According To New Leak
Samsung's strategy with its S Series "Fan Edition" smartphones has been rather strange. After announcing the first of these devices — the Galaxy S20 FE — in September 2020, and its Galaxy S21 FE successor in January 2022, there have been no new Fan Edition phones from the company.
While Samsung was initially rumored to debut a Galaxy S22 FE in mid-2022, that didn't end up happening. Many saw Samsung's decision to cancel the Galaxy S22 FE last year as a sign that the South Korean Chaebol is giving up on the Fan Edition series. However, recent reports indicate the likelihood of the Galaxy Fan Edition Phones coming back in 2023. This comeback could very well be in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
While most rumors surrounding the Galaxy S23 FE came from industry insiders that may or may not be accurate, folks at Dutch tech blog GalaxyClub may have unearthed the first evidence of the phone's existence. The photograph in question is of an internal battery bearing the model name "EB-BS711ABY" that appeared on a South Korean certification website.
The interesting thing about this model number is that it has been previously linked to an unreleased Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S711 — the same model that many industry insiders say belongs to the Galaxy S23 FE.
Will a July 2023 launch be possible?
While Samsung fans are excited about the likelihood of Samsung's Fan Edition phone making a comeback, the chances of the device arriving at next month's launch event look unlikely. Samsung has indicated in a now-deleted press release that its next Galaxy Unpacked event — where it could unveil its next-generation foldable phones — will happen a little earlier than expected, in June 2023. In addition to the refreshed foldable lineup, Samsung may also launch new tablets (the Galaxy Tab S9 series) and smartwatches (Galaxy Watch 6 Series) at this event.
Given that not a single render of the rumored Galaxy S23 FE has been leaked until now, it is possible that the device is still under development — albeit potentially in the final stages. This is also an indication that it would take some more time for Samsung to bring this device to the market, possibly before the end of the year. Samsung may choose a low-key launch for the S23 FE, possibly without a separate launch event, in the form of a simple press release or blog post.
While most recent developments indicate that the comeback of Samsung's Fan Edition phones is on the cards, it would be wise to wait until additional or more reliable reports come out about this rumored phone.