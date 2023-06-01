Budding Social Network BeReal Is Testing A Direct Messaging Feature

The social network outlier BeReal has announced that it's adding a feature most of its competitors, like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, already have: direct messaging. The addition of DMs, which the company is calling RealChat, will allow users to text back and forth with other users, provided they are mutual friends following one another on the platform.

RealChat will also launch with blocking and reporting tools to protect users from harassment and other unwanted messages, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Users will also have the option to delete private messages from RealChat, though as of now they cannot unsend them; messages will only be removed from servers (within a month) if both users in the chat delete them. There's no word yet if a group chat feature will be added at some point. BeReal will first test direct messaging by launching it in Ireland.

BeReal was founded in France in 2020, though it jumped in popularity last year, especially among Gen Z and millennial users, before being named Apple's iPhone App of the Year for 2022. Like others, the social media platform has a feed of photos and captions from friends. However, everyone's post is prompted at the same time by a BeReal notification once a day that gives users two minutes to take two photos, one with the front camera and one with the back. The idea is that, unlike prepared, polished, filtered photos you find on Instagram and other apps, BeReal shows you what your friends are doing "in the moment," and uses this authenticity to stand out from other social media platforms. Users can only scroll their feeds once they've posted their own daily BeReal, either on time or late, preventing pure voyeurism.